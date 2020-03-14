Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 3,150 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Robert Half International worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Robert Half International by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Robert Half International by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Barclays raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Shares of RHI opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.54. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

