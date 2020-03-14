Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 2,320 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,802,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,214 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,723,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,939,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,574,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 362,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after buying an additional 114,653 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $44.64 and a one year high of $61.73.

