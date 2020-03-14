Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Avista worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Avista by 58.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 52,122 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avista by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Avista by 13.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Avista by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

AVA opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38. Avista Corp has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.31 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

AVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Williams Capital raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In related news, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $522,884.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,008,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 192,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,713,060.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,842,270. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

