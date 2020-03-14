Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 529.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 25,797 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in DexCom by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $1,571,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.95.

In related news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $373,525.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $5,395,442.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,570 shares of company stock valued at $25,992,634. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $244.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 225.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.76 and a 200 day moving average of $207.84. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $306.71.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

