Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 61,933 Shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,933 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of COSTAMARE INC/SH worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 20.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 55.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the third quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMRE. ValuEngine cut COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

NYSE CMRE opened at $4.62 on Friday. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $550.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $128.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

