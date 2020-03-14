Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 18,932 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Athene worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Athene by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,521,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Athene by 15.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,741,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after acquiring an additional 228,300 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in Athene by 20.5% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,563,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after acquiring an additional 266,235 shares during the last quarter. Portland Ltd acquired a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,163,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Athene by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 844,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 342,745 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

