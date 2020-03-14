Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 187,083 Shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,083 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.74% of Nextgen Healthcare worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 29,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. BidaskClub raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.22.

Shares of NXGN opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.12.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476 in the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

