Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 11,060 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of BIO-TECHNE worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter valued at $52,195,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 199,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $163.12 and a 1 year high of $223.29. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.34.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.00.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $1,280,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $5,253,652. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

