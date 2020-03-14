Professional Financial Advisors LLC Takes $884,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,606 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $158.83 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $113.78 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

