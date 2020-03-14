Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,003 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,853 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.1% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 530,003 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 81,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 463,200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $64,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

MSFT opened at $158.83 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $113.78 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

