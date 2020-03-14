Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.577 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

PBH opened at C$77.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$92.49. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$69.01 and a 1 year high of C$102.68.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBH. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$91.00 to C$76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

