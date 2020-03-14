PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$14.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PrairieSky Royalty traded as low as C$6.70 and last traded at C$7.66, with a volume of 210950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.43.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PSK. Stifel Nicolaus cut PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy cut PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.42.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 163.52%.

About PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.