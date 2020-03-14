PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSK. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.42.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$8.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$20.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 163.52%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

