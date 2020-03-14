PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$14.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PrairieSky Royalty traded as low as C$6.70 and last traded at C$7.66, with a volume of 210950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.43.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSK. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 163.52%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

