PPD’s Quiet Period To End on March 17th (NASDAQ:SDGR)

PPD’s (NASDAQ:SDGR) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 17th. PPD had issued 11,882,352 shares in its public offering on February 6th. The total size of the offering was $201,999,984 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During PPD’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. PPD has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $56.65.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn bought 250,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,235,000.00.

PPD Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.