Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Popular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Popular from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99. Popular has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Popular will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 16.1% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 614,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after acquiring an additional 85,125 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,927,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Popular by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 237,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Popular by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

