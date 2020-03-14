Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,290 ($16.97).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on POLY. Citigroup raised their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,381.43 ($18.17).

Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 1,222.50 ($16.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,276 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,204.92. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,393 ($18.32). The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.65%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

