PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,490 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,384.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

