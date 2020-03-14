PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Novocure were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVCR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after acquiring an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Novocure during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Novocure by 2.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novocure by 993.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 365,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 332,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,808,000 after buying an additional 44,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Novocure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32. Novocure Ltd has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -849.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $12,708,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 509,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,399,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 11,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $945,270.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,873 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,796 shares of company stock worth $16,574,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Novocure Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.