PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $36,000 Stock Position in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 87,757 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCEL. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vericel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vericel by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vericel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vericel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vericel Corp has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $564.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.