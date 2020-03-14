PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,897 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLCA. Citigroup cut U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.44.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $339.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.06%.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

