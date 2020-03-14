Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (PL8) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 31st

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.
ASX:PL8 opened at A$0.96 ($0.68) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.15. The stock has a market cap of $411.30 million and a PE ratio of 11.43. Plato Income Maximiser has a 52 week low of A$1.01 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of A$1.22 ($0.87).
About Plato Income Maximiser
