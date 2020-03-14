Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (PL8) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 31st

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

ASX:PL8 opened at A$0.96 ($0.68) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.15. The stock has a market cap of $411.30 million and a PE ratio of 11.43. Plato Income Maximiser has a 52 week low of A$1.01 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of A$1.22 ($0.87).

Get Plato Income Maximiser alerts:

About Plato Income Maximiser

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Plato Income Maximiser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Income Maximiser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.