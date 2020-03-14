Pivotal Research Trims Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Target Price to $21.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price target cut by Pivotal Research from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a positive rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $494.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $79,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,233.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,604,921 shares in the company, valued at $88,593,363.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,603 shares of company stock worth $1,870,958 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 616.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

