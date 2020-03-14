Piper Sandler Weighs in on Chevron Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chevron in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CVX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $83.42 on Thursday. Chevron has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average of $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

