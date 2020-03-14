Piper Sandler Weighs in on AFLAC Incorporated’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AFL)

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for AFLAC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AFLAC’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. AFLAC has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $57.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 412,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth about $2,512,857,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.