Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Lincoln National in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.90.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,251.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

