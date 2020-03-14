Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of PNFP opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $32,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,300,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after buying an additional 518,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,720,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $11,120,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 412,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 139,853 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

