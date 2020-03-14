Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PDD. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.07.

PDD stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

