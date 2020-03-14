Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,659 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura raised their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $113.78 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.