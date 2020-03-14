Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,600 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,334,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,907,000 after buying an additional 847,038 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hologic by 8,695.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 765,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,950,000 after buying an additional 756,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hologic by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,232,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,551,000 after buying an additional 459,772 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hologic by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 994,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,910,000 after buying an additional 386,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Hologic by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,292,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,241,000 after buying an additional 299,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $40.58 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

