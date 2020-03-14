Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 74,586 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,586 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of H & R Block worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 4,454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H & R Block alerts:

NYSE HRB opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. H & R Block Inc has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRB. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.