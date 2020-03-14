Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 71,648 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 448,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,648 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNDA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $549.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 33.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNDA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

