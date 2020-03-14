Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 700 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 797,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 693,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1,276.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 485,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,495,000 after purchasing an additional 450,637 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 747,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,479,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 443,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 166,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,941,000 after purchasing an additional 151,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.26.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $87.97 and a one year high of $135.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.72 and its 200 day moving average is $122.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

