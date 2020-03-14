Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,200 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,632,000 after buying an additional 27,922 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after buying an additional 197,107 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after buying an additional 97,168 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth $50,862,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,073,000 after buying an additional 25,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.67. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CE. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Celanese to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

