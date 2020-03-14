Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,600 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of FMC worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in FMC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in FMC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in FMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $88.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $70.62 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,909 shares of company stock valued at $39,879,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

