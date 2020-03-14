Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,200 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,577,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,341,000 after buying an additional 90,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.17. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.64%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.