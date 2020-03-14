Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

