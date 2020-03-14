Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,500 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after buying an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,837,000 after buying an additional 345,138 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,466,000 after buying an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,425,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,760,000 after buying an additional 187,810 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HII opened at $178.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $171.20 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,712.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,198 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

