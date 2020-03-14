Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 16,714 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,714 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Evergy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,280 shares of company stock valued at $724,756. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.85. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

