Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,400 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.46 and a 12 month high of $136.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.10.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

