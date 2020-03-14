Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Conagra Brands by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

