Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,830 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 65,344 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 773,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

ODT opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $831.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

