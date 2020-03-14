Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,119 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,250,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.