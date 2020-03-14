Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Tech Data at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,756,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tech Data during the third quarter worth $923,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tech Data by 171.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62,127 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tech Data by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Tech Data by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NASDAQ TECD opened at $133.74 on Friday. Tech Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.79 and a 200-day moving average of $128.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

