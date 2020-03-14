Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 563,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,652 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $4,424,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $3,406,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,898,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,598.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 198,247 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

In other news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $254,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $755,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.16.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.06 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

