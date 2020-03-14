Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 4,834 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Sun Communities worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $148.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.23 and its 200-day moving average is $155.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In related news, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

