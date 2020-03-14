Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 146,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,884,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 46,919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra boosted their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $43.92 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.22.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

