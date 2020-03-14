Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of WP Carey worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in WP Carey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 5.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $73.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.17.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.00%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at $388,161.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

