Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Invests $7.46 Million in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 178,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 92,493 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,093.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $30.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.