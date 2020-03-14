Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Invests $6.27 Million in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 107,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Norwegian Cruise Line as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 896,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,385,000 after purchasing an additional 651,147 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,098,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,792 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,840.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 331,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 314,800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 553,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,349,000 after purchasing an additional 292,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 164,337 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $59.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

